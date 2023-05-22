Ajmer, May 22: As many as three members of a family died while eight others were injured in a massive road accident in the early hours of Monday on a National Highway in Rajasthan's Ajmer, police said on Monday.

According to the Additional Superintendant (ASI) Srinagar Police Station, Hanuman Lal, the police received the information that an unknown vehicle had hit an Eeco. Delhi BMW Road Accident: Man Dies After Woman Hits Him With Her Luxury Car in Moti Nagar, Accused Arrested.

The Eeco car which was en route to Ajmer from Jaipur met an accident in which the family members got seriously injured, after which they were shifted to the hospital where three of them succumbed, the police said. Kerala Road Accident: KSRTC Bus Collides With Car, Rams in To Church Wall in Pathanamthitta (Watch Video).

"The deceased in the car accident were identified as Bhagchand Taylor, a girl named Hridaya, and Gyanchand," the ASI said. The police said that the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the relatives.

A case was registered against the unidentified driver of the vehicle. "We have registered a case into the matter and have also started searching for the accused driver," said the police.

