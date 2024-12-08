Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 8 (ANI): Jharkhand Minister for Rural Development Irfan Ansari on Sunday said that Ravindra Mahato from Jamtara constituency will be the Speaker of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to ANI, Irfan Ansari said, "The swearing ceremony of MLAs would be held tomorrow. We have given our concent that Ravindra Mahato from Jamtara, Nala Vidhan Sabha constituency would be the speaker. It is matter of pride that Jamtara has got a speaker as well as minister."

Finance minister Jharkhand Radha Krishna Kishore said that the Vidha Sabha session would be for 4 days

Radha Krishna Kishore said, "The Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha session will be for four days starting from December 9 to 12. For the first two days there will be swearing ceremony of MLAs who have been elected. The oath can be taken in 20 languages. The second important issue is the election of the speaker of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly."

"There would also be debate on the address of the Governor and there will be discussion on second supplementary budget. In the last 5 years the state has seen development which was not seen in previous 19 years. If opposition makes any false accusations we will condemn it," he added.

Earlier CM Hemant Soren on Friday said that the newly formed cabinet has decided to take the state in a "better direction" in the coming times by preparing a framework to give a direction to the state.

Talking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Soren said, "The cabinet meeting is over and we have decided how the state can be given a better direction in the coming times. In this, we have made some 15 to 16 points. We will prepare a framework to give direction to the state."

On December 5, a total of 11 MLAs took oath as Ministers in the JMM-led Mahagathbandhan government in the state, clearing the much-awaited cabinet expansion. (ANI)

