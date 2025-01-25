New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Central government on Saturday announced the names of 942 personnel of police, fire, Home Guard and Civil Defence(HG&CD) and correctional services for gallantry and service medals on the occasion of the Republic Day, 2025.

Five of the 942 personnel have been posthumously awarded gallantry medals. These include Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzammil from Jammu and Kashmir Police, Head Constable Girjesh Kumar Uddey from the Border Security Force, Constable Sunil Kumar Pandey from the Central Reserve Police Force, Head Constable Ravi Sharma from the Sashastra Seema Bal, and Selection Grade Fireman Satish Kumar Raina.

Out of a total of 942 gallantry and service medals, 95 are gallantry medals, 101 are President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), and 746 are Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM).

Among the majority of the 95 gallantry awards, 28 personnel are from Left Wing Extremism affected areas, 28 personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir region, three from the North-East and 36 personnel are from other regions. They are being awarded for their gallant action.

Out of 95 gallantry medals, 78 police personnel and 17 fire service personnel have been awarded the gallantry medal, respectively.

Medal for gallantry are awarded on the ground of rare conspicuous act of gallantry and conspicuous act of gallantry respectively in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.

Out of the total 101 PSM honours, 85 personnel have been awarded to police service, five to fire service, seven to Civil Defence and Home Guard Service and four to correctional service.

Out of 746 MSM, 634 have been awarded to police service, 37 to fire service, 39 to Civil Defence and Home Guard Service and 36 to correctional service.

PSM is awarded for special distinguished record in service and MSM is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty. (ANI)

