Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday said that the right to appoint the Guardian Minister or any other minister in the state cabinet has been granted to three key leaders of the Mahayuti alliance-- Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, adding that they will soon appoint the Guardian minister in the state cabinet.

"The right to appoint Guardian Minister or any other minister in the cabinet has been given to Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde (Deputy CM), BJP's Devendra Fadnavis (CM) and NCP's Ajit Pawar (Deputy CM). They will soon appoint the Guardian minister," Samant told ANI.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar-Led NCP-SP Not To Join Ajit Pawar Faction or MahaYuti Government.

A Guardian Minister in Maharashtra is a cabinet-level position appointed by the state government to supervise the development of a particular district within the state.

Earlier in December, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant had taken an oath as a minister in the Maharashtra cabinet

Also Read | Tirupati Stampede: 4 Devotees Waiting for Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan Tokens Die in Stampede, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Grief (Watch Videos).

Samant has been serving as the Minister for Industries and the Marathi language in the state of Maharashtra. He is currently a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Ratnagiri.

Back in December 2024, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra along with 39 other leaders who took the oath as cabinet ministers, including six as state ministers.

In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieved a landslide victory, securing 235 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats, while Shiv Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)