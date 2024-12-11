Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 11 (ANI): The 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 concluded successfully with its valedictory session and MSME conclave, held in the esteemed presence of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and other dignitaries, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sharma announced that the government would publicly disclose the progress on investment proposals signed during the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 on December 11, 2025. He also revealed that the next edition of the summit, RRGIS 2026, would be held on December 9, 10, and 11, during which a detailed update on progress over the next two years would be provided.

The valedictory session and MSME conclave were attended by several prominent figures, including Rajasthan Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, Industries and Commerce Minister Col Rajyavardhan Rathore, and Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, alongside business leaders, bureaucrats, policymakers, and other stakeholders.

At the valedictory session, CM Sharma reiterated the government's commitment to transparency and progress. He stated, "On 11th December 2025, the government will publicly disclose the progress made on the signed investment proposals during the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024. Two years from now, on December 9, 10, and 11, 2026, the government will host the second edition of the summit and provide a detailed response on the progress made in two years. This will address any doubts about our intent towards the state's well-being and development."

Highlighting key initiatives for the MSME sector, Sharma noted, "The recently launched RIPS 2024 offers interest subsidies on loans for purchasing machines and equipment, alongside incentives for employment generation and electricity duty exemptions. Additionally, the MSME Policy 2024 provides further interest subsidies for MSMEs in manufacturing and services."

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan praised CM Sharma's leadership, stating, "The unprecedented investment proposals secured during this summit reflect the bright future of Rajasthan under the dynamic leadership of CM Bhajan Lal Sharma." Pradhan also announced plans to establish advanced technological labs at premier institutions such as IIT Jodhpur to enhance the global language skills of Rajasthan's youth.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the summit, describing Rajasthan as "reliable and receptive" and capable of driving growth towards the goal of a 'Viksit Rajasthan.'

In his vote of thanks, Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said, "This summit marks a milestone in the social, economic, and cultural development of Rajasthan, firmly establishing the state as a key global investment destination under CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's leadership."

Industries and Commerce Minister Col Rajyavardhan Rathore emphasised the vital role of MSMEs, saying, "MSMEs contribute 25% to the state GDP and have played an instrumental role in Rajasthan's development. Prominent MSMEs in textiles, handicrafts, tourism, and ceramics have generated jobs and upskilled the workforce."

The MSME conclave explored the sector's growth opportunities, challenges, and policy landscape. Business leaders shared experiences and discussed issues such as operational challenges, skill development, employment potential, and the importance of a conducive policy environment.

A short film showcasing the history and journey of Rajasthan's MSMEs, along with the regulatory environment, was presented. The event featured panellists such as Auguste Tano Kouame, Country Director for India, World Bank; Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory; Rajesh Bansal, CEO of RB Innovation Hub; and others.

Earlier, on Day 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit and the Rajasthan Global Business Expo. A record Rs 35 lakh crore worth of investment proposals were signed during the event. (ANI)

