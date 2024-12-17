New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved the judgement on the matter related to the termination of services of the civil judges in Madhya Pradesh.

A bench of justices BV Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh reserved the order after parties related to the case concluded their submission.

Also Read | Amit Shah Tears Into Congress During Rajya Sabha Speech, Says '4 Constitutional Amendments Brought During Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi Govts for Personal Gains' (Watch Video).

During the hearing, the top court remarked that if the termination is based on service then it can be different but the termination was based on complaints.

Six female civil judges were terminated in Madhya Pradesh out of which two are yet to be reinstated.

Also Read | .

The top court was hearing the suo motu petition on the issue of the termination of six women judges by the Madhya Pradesh government.

The top court earlier made various observations when it noted the criteria adopted by the Madhya Pradesh High Court and questioned the HC for dealing with the lady judge. Madhya Pradesh state counsel had said that they were terminated due to poor disposal rate.

In June 2023, the Madhya Pradesh government terminated the services of the six judges following a recommendation by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The judges were reportedly terminated on the grounds of unsatisfactory performance during their probation period.

Following the administrative committee and a full court meeting finding their performance during the probation period unsatisfactory, the State Law Department issued orders for terminating the services of judges. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)