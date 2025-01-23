New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Kalkaji Assembly seat for the Delhi assembly polls, Ramesh Bidhuri on Thursday responded to the allegations of "hooliganism" by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. Bidhuri is facing Atishi from the Kalkaji.

In a hard-hitting response, Bidhuri, who has been in the news over his recent comments on Atishi, said that the latter is "frustrated", as "many" AAP workers "joined" the BJP.

On Delhi CM Atishi's allegations, Bidhuri told ANI, "She (Atishi) is frustrated. AAP has no workers left. Around 140 prominent workers of AAP have joined the BJP within the last 8 days...It would have been better if she had told about the work done in the last 5 years instead of diverting from the issues...AAP misguided people in 2015, then in 2020...BJP is going to win more than 50 seats."

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating an atmosphere of "terror" in the Kalkaji assembly constituency. She levelled serious allegations of "hooliganism" and the use of "profanity" by Ramesh Bidhuri and his associates against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers.

"Ramesh Bidhuri and his workers are not contesting elections, they are doing hooliganism. We demand from the Election Commission that action should be taken in this matter," Atishi told reporters

Atishi claimed, "Ever since Ramesh Bidhuri is contesting elections from Kalkaji, BJP has created an atmosphere of terror in the Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha region. In every area, BJP workers, and some people who claim to be the 'bhatijas (nephews)' of Ramesh Bidhuri, are threatening AAP workers, grabbing their collars. They are snatching and burning the campaign materials."

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seats. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections by winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while the BJP got only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)

