Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday attended the centenary celebrations at the ICAR- Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology in Mumbai.

He congratulated all on completing 100 years and said that when the laboratory was established 100 years ago in 1924, perhaps the only purpose would have been to find out how to earn maximum profit from cotton, but today our goal is to build a developed India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said a press release from the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

Also Read | Karnataka Government Cancels Allotment of 48 MUDA Sites in Mysuru City.

Chouhan said, "A glorious, prosperous, rich India cannot be built without farmers. Even today, agriculture is the backbone of India's economy and farmers are its soul". Chouhan said that as a minister, serving farmers is like worshipping God for me. He added that various dimensions have to be fulfilled through this institute, said the release.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that what is required in this institute right now is the mechanization of cotton picking, it is very important for increasing the sustainability of cotton farming in India. Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology (CIRCOT) is the only institute which is working on processing of mechanically picked cotton. There is a need to adapt the plant and machinery for the processing of mechanically harvested cotton. For this, pilot plant facility will be arranged here when the institute completes 100 years, the release stated.

Also Read | 'Pappu Yadav's Men Behind Threatening Calls': Bihar MP Expresses Dissatisfaction With Purnea Police, Says 'It Is Mentally Bankrupt'.

Necessary arrangements will also be made for how it can become an international centre for the cotton genome. Chouhan further said that it is very important to develop a traceability system in cotton. All necessary facilities will be developed here to develop new traceability technology for the export of Indian cotton and this effort is also for the farmer, the release stated.

Chouhan said that the Prime Minister has given us a target till 2047. Chouhan said, "We should also make a roadmap for the Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology (CIRCOT) till 2047. I need a roadmap of what we will do till 2047. We should work fast on it so that we can do the work related to cotton production, dealing, processing, plaiting etc. Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology (CIRCOT) should be at the top by 2047 at any cost. You all should also think about it".

While congratulating on the completion of 100 years, the Union Minister said that we should take a new journey with new zeal and enthusiasm so that the farmers are benefited; the industry also runs well, good clothes are also available, CIRCOT also moves forward and India also becomes the leader of the world, said the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)