Jammu, Jan 17 (PTI) Two drug peddlers, including a Special Police Officer (SPO), were arrested with heroin on the outskirts of Jammu city on Friday, officials said.

A police team intercepted a vehicle travelling from Samba towards Akhnoor at Balol Bridge in the Miran Sahib belt, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka: DK Shivakumar Rules Out Power-Sharing, Says Entire Party Will Work Under CM Siddaramaiah.

Upon noticing the presence of policemen, the suspects attempted to flee but were swiftly apprehended, the officials said.

During the search of the duo, heroin was recovered from their possession, they added.

Also Read | Indian Army’s ‘Sambhav’ Smart Phone Used During China Border Talks for Secure Communication.

The accused were identified as SPO Irfan Hussain, posted at the District Police Lines in Poonch, and Sajjad Hussain Shah, the officials said.

A case has been registered at Miran Sahib Police Station and further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)