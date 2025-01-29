New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sarada Peetham the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) license, enabling the institution to accept donations and funding from international sources.

The approval comes days after the MHA extended a similar FCRA nod to Vrindavan's renowned Banke Bihari Temple. The move is expected to support the religious and charitable activities of the institution by facilitating overseas contributions.

The approval is based on an application filed by the institution on frequent receipt of foreign currencies through offerings and donations from abroad.

Sri Sarada Peetham is among 91 such institutions that have been granted FCRA approval so far this year.

Foreign Contribution Regulation (Amendment) Rules 2022 made key changes to rules governing the acceptance of overseas donations by NGOs and specified new limits on administrative expenses, 20 per cent compared to the earlier limit of 50 per cent.

According to the act, organisations wanting to receive foreign funding must have an FCRA registration. The registration is valid for five years and can be renewed. Non-compliance or violations can result in the cancellation of registration.

The office bearers must provide their Aadhar or passport/OCI card for registration and foreign donations must be received in a bank account held at a designated SBI branch in New Delhi.

Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham, also known as Sarada Peetham, is a Hindu institution located in Chinnamushidiwada, Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Established in 1997 by Swami Swaroopanandendra Saraswati, the Peetham is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Raja Shyamala Devi and Sri Sarada.

The Peetham was founded with the mission to promote and propagate Sanatana Vaidik Dharma and Advaita Vedanta, following the traditions of Adi Shankaracharya. It serves as a centre for spiritual development, Vedic wisdom, and meditation.

Within the Peetham complex, several temples are dedicated to various deities, including Sri Sarada Swaroopa Rajashyamala Devi, Adi Shankaracharya, Subrahmanyeswara Swami, Vana Durga and Dakshinamurti.

The Peetham has attracted notable followers, including political figures such as YS Jaganmohan Reddy, K Chandrashekar Rao, and Ram Madhav.

In recent developments, the Andhra Pradesh government reclaimed 15 acres of land in Pendurthi that had been previously allotted to Sarada Peetham by the former YSR Congress government. (ANI)

