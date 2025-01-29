Ambala, Jan 29 (PTI) One of the main suspects in the killing of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra was gunned down by police during an encounter near Ambala on Wednesday, officials said.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Rajjumajra was shot dead by armed assailants in Naraingarh on the evening of January 24.

Also Read | Assam Horror: Woman Raped in Front of Her 2 Children in Cachar District, Acid Poured; Accused on the Run.

Police said Rajjumajra was travelling in his car with his two friends -- Puneet and Gugal -- when the attack took place. Puneet also sustained bullet injuries in the firing.

One of the suspected assailants -- identified as Sagar -- was killed on Wednesday in an encounter with the police in Mullana, around 30 km from here, police said.

Also Read | What Is One Ring Scam? Know How Cybercriminals Use Missed Call To Levy Expensive Charges, Steal Sensitive Information.

Two cops also sustained injures after the accused fired at the police team which intercepted him, officials said, adding that Sagar was gunned down when police fired back.

Sagar's body has been shifted to the mortuary of Ambala Cantt civil hospital for autopsy, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)