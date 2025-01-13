Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 13 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, Telangana Congress leader Kiran Kumar Chamala on Monday took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Atishi over her remarks that her party has not indulged in corruption.

"Delhi CM Atishi was trying to do crowdfunding yesterday for the elections which is costing around Rs 40 lakhs according to her. She is trying to tell the people that they have to help the party and that they have not done any kind of corruption in the past. I want to remind her that Telangana MLC K Kavitha, with the south group, has negotiated the liquor deal in Delhi," Chamala said in a self-made video.

He further accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa while highlighting that AAP "fractured" the mandate in Goa, which has resulted in BJP ruling the state. He said that Atishi was crowdfunding since the south group was not active because the previous deal got "busted".

"It was very clear that AAP was involved in Goa politics during the elections which has fractured the mandate in Goa and today BJP is ruling there because of AAP's deal in the south group... Atishi has to go for crowdfunding this time because the south group is not active because the previous deal was busted," Chamala said.

Meanwhile, Atishi on Monday held a roadshow ahead of filing her nomination for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Polls. Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present with Atishi. Speaking to ANI, Atishi asserted that the reason behind the enthusiasm seen today is the work done by the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari sharply criticised Atishi's crowdfunding campaign for the Assembly elections. He said Atishi's "Drama" won't let her win the Kalakaji Assembly seat and accused the AAP of hypocrisy, claiming Kejriwal promised austerity but was living lavishly in 'Sheeshmahal'.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

