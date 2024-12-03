Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], December 3 (ANI): The Drug Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana raided a quack, Banothu Srinu, who was practising medicine without proper qualifications at his local clinic, Anjali Clinic.

According to the Director General of the DCA, VB Kamalasan Reddy, the raid was conducted on Monday at Beerappagadda, Uppal Khalsa Village, in the Medchal-Malkajgiri District.

"He was practising medicine without proper qualifications at his clinic, Anjali Clinic. During the raid, DCA officials discovered 17 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, antifungal drugs, analgesics, and others, stocked on the premises without a valid drug licence," said Reddy.

"DCA officials seized the stock, valued at Rs 20,500, during the raid. Among the seized medicines were several antibiotics, such as Ceftriaxone and Amoxycillin. The indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons can have disastrous consequences for public health, including the emergence of antimicrobial resistance," he added.

Reddy also highlighted the presence of steroids, including Dexamethasone, at the clinic.

"Misusing steroids can lead to severe health issues, such as immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects. The indiscriminate use of steroids poses significant risks to public health," he warned.

Dr B Lakshmi Narayana, Drugs Inspector, Uppal, and P Ambedkar, Drugs Inspector, Medipally, conducted the raid.

Samples of the seized medicines have been sent for further analysis, and appropriate legal action will be taken against all offenders after the investigation is completed.

The DCA also emphasised that wholesalers or dealers supplying medicines to unqualified persons who stock and sell drugs without a valid licence are punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Stringent action will be taken against such suppliers, the officials stated. (ANI)

