Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], December 28 (ANI): In a significant development, five members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) surrendered before the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana police said in a press release.

According to police official, "Today 4 area committee members and one cadre of banned CPI Maoist party voluntarily surrendered before the officers of District Police, 81Bn and 141 Battalion CRPF at Bhadradri Kothagudem.

The surrendered members were identified as Poonem Pakshi (27 years) from Bijapur District, Chhattisgarh State, Vetti Deva (21 years) from Bhadradri Kothagudem District, Madakam Ungi (22 years) Bhadradri Kothagudem District, Ravva Soma (25 years) from Bijapur District, Chhattisgarh, and Madvi Gangi (23 years) Bijapur District.

Poonam Pakshi joined the banned CPI-Maoist party in 2016 and was promoted to the Basaguda LOS Area Committee in 2022. A reward of Rs 4 lakh was announced in her name.

Vetti Deva joined the party in 2018 and was involved in several attacks on security forces. He was also involved in the killing of Irpa Ramudu in Kurnapalli in August 2022. A reward of Rs 4 lakh was on his head.

Madakam Ungi @ Gangi joined the party in 2018 and was instrumental in the Maoist attack in Tekulagurma (CG) in 2021, which killed 24 security personnel. She was promoted to the Charla LOS Area Committee in 2024. A reward of Rs 4 lakh was on her head.

Ravva Soma joined the party in 2010 and worked as a Dhala member and later as an Area Committee member. He was involved in several destructive incidents in Chhattisgarh. A reward of Rs 4 lakh was on his head.

Madivi Gangi joined the party in 2018 and worked as a militia member. She was involved in several attacks on security forces. A reward of Rs 1 lakh was on her head.

The police have assured the surrendered Maoists of livelihood support and rehabilitation. The District Police Administration has appealed to other maoist rebels to surrender and lead a normal life.

"We request that members of the force who want to surrender and lead a normal life approach their nearest police station or district officials either through their family members," Superintendent of Police, Bhadradri Kothagudem district said. (ANI)

