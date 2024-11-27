Hyderabad, Nov 27 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Wednesday sought a report from the state government by December 2 over the recent incidents of students taking ill after consuming mid-meals in government schools in the state.

Taking a serious view of the incidents, a division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao directed submission of the report with details of the incidents, reasons and the remedial measures initiated by the authorities.

Also Read | Slip That Comes out of EVM Must Be Given to Voters, Demands Bhupesh Baghel Amid Congress Party's Demand of Holding Elections Using Ballot Papers.

The court's directions came while dealing with a PIL on the issue.

The counsel of the petitioner submitted that three incidents of students falling ill after consuming mid-meal in government schools in Narayanpet and Karimnagar districts were reported during the past few days.

Also Read | 'Slip of Tongue': Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji Expresses Regret Over His Comments on Denying Voting Power to Muslim Community.

On 22 students of Zilla Parishad High School in Maganoor in Narayanpet district, who were hospitalised on Tuesday after complaining of stomach aches and others, the government counsel informed the court that a group of students who fell ill ate snacks purchased from outside the school.

He said the government has already taken steps, including monitoring and suspending some officials over the recent incidents.

The petitioner had sought directions for implementation of the midday meals as per menu in government schools till 8th class, among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)