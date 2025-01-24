Kolkata, Jan 24 (PTI) A tiger, that crossed into West Bengal from neighbouring Jharkhand on January 12, was found again in this state on Friday, a forest department official said.

The big cat had been roaming in forested parts of Jharkhand for the past two days.

The full-grown male Royal Bengal Tiger, which had moved to Dalma forest range in Jharkhand on January 19-20, came back to Belpahari area early Friday morning and is currently stationed in thorny shrubs there, Chief Conservator of Forests S Kulandaivel told PTI.

"The animal had moved to the Jharkhand side from Purulia's Bandwan but headed back to Belpahari in the early hours of Friday. Probably the presence of elephant herds in Dalma belt made it change the route and head back to Belpahari through the forest corridor running along the boundaries of both states," he said.

He said the conducive habitat in the Belpahari-Bandwan stretch of state, the presence of enough prey base like wild boards, jackals, hare and goat, facilitated the tiger's return to the area.

To a question, the official said people in nearby villages and tourists are being asked to be careful and not to venture into the forested stretch.

The big cat, however, has not shown any aggression towards humans so far and is trying to retreat inside the forest, Kulandaivel said.

Teams from the forest department, including a squad trained to track movement of big cats, are keeping vigil in the area, he said.

Last month, another tiger named Zeenat had strayed into West Bengal from Odisha via Jharkhand and was caught on December 29, three weeks after days of pursuit by forest personnel from three states.

