Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 23 (ANI): Led by West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja, ruling Trinamool Congress workers staged a protest, asserting that disrespect towards BR Ambedkar is unacceptable.

Speaking to ANI, Minister Panja said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, you will see protests being held across West Bengal".

"We are unsettled, Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is responsible for the security of the nation, showing disrespect Constitution and its architect, BR Ambedkar, is unacceptable. BJP is against Dalits, and Adivasis and ridicules them. They have insulted even BR Ambedkar," the TMC leader said.

"We want to demonstrate that we take people of every caste, language and religion along with us," the TMC leader said taking potshots at Amit Shah over his remarks on Ambedkar. "It is very sad. We protest against it.

Replying to a query, she said, "The BJP can attempt to smokescreen their mistake a thousand times. This party is so selfish and lies frequently. We do not have any faith in them".

On December 20, CM Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X, "BJP has been systematically demolishing our constitutional ethos, tearing apart the values that define our democracy and the principles that bind us as a nation. Their VITRIOLIC remarks against the Father of our Constitution, Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, are a reflection of the culture of HATE and INTOLERANCE that is being incubated."

Opposition parties have accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of showing disrespect towards Ambdedkar, a charge denied by the senior BJP leader.

Shah had reportedly said in Rajya Sabha, "If they (opposition) had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have got heaven for seven lives."

Following the remarks made by Shah, the Parliament witnessed parallel protests from both the Treasury and Opposition benches outside the parliament last week, which led to a huge scuffle between the two sides with two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustaining injuries. (ANI)

