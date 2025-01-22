Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 22 (ANI): The Indian Railways has announced the operation of special trains between Madurai Junction and Palani in connection with the Thaipoosam festival at Palani temple. The festival will take place on February 11 and 12, 2025.

According to the railway officials, Train No. 06722 Madurai Junction - Palani Unreserved Special will depart from Madurai Junction at 8:45 am on both February 11 and 12 and arrive at Palani at 11:30 am on the same day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06721 Palani - Madurai Junction Special will leave Palani Junction at 3:00 pm on both February 11 and 12 and arrive at Madurai Junction at 5:00 pm.

The special trains will stop at Sholavandan, Kodaikkanal Road, Ambaturai, Dindigul, and Ottanchatram. The trains will consist of 16 second-class coaches and 2 luggage cum brake van coaches.

Thaipoosam is a festival celebrated by the Tamil community on the full moon in the Tamil month of Thai, usually coinciding with Pushya star, known as Poosam in Tamil.

Thaipoosam - Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple, Palani Thaipoosam, a festival honouring the triumph of good over evil, is celebrated on the full moon day of the Thai month in the Tamil calendar.

Every year in the month of January, this Hindu Festival celebrates the birth of Murugan, lord of kurinji (mountain) landscape also known as Lord Subramaniyam, the youngest son of Lord Shiva. Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple is located in the hill town of Palani, in Dindigul district and is one among the 'Arupadai Veedu' (six abodes) of Lord Murugan in Tamil Nadu.

The temple is located on top of Sivagiri, the taller of Palani's two hills. The devotees access the temple using a main stairway carved into the hillside or the 'Yanai- Paadhai' (elephant's trail).

The idol of the main deity was sculpted and sanctified by Sage Bogar. According to the ancient Tamil Culture- Aaseevaham, Sage Bogar was one among the eighteen prominent siddhas. According to tradition, the idol of the deity is composed of a mixture of nine poisonous elements that, when combined in a specific ratio, provide a perpetual remedy. (ANI)

