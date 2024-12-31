Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): As 2024 draws to a close, Shimla's iconic Ridge, also known as Ridge Maidan, has become a gathering point for tourists and locals alike.

Visitors enjoyed the serene spectacle of the last sunset amidst the misty clouds. Despite the seven-day national mourning due to the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on December 26, the hill station continues to draw visitors enchanted by its natural charm. The tourists rejoiced seeing the last sunset of the year.

Joginder, a visitor from Haryana, expressed his sentiments, saying, "2024 has been a year of bittersweet memories. I am here in Himachal Pradesh to welcome 2025 amidst the beauty of Shimla, enjoying the sunset and hoping for snowfall. Even though snow hasn't blessed us yet, the breathtaking views make this New Year's experience special," he said.

Among the throngs of tourists was Shubhangi from Meerut, who said, "Shimla is the perfect destination to leave behind the memories of 2024 and embrace the new year. Even amidst the tributes to Dr Manmohan Singh, we are here to celebrate the beauty of this place and welcome 2025 with hope and joy."

For locals, the end of the year in Shimla carries a deeper meaning. Vinod, a young resident, shared, "Shimla is not just a tourist destination; it rejuvenates everyone who visits, including us locals. The natural beauty here inspires us to embrace new beginnings with positivity and gratitude," a local said.

This year's end has a unique undertone, with tourists pausing to remember former PM Singh, a statesman whose impact on the nation remains unforgettable. However, the allure of the mountains and the promise of snowfall has not deterred the tourists.

As the Ridge fills with awe-struck faces gazing at the golden hues of the sunset, the capital of Himachal Pradesh once again proves to be a place where memories are made, lives are refreshed, and the promise of a new year feels both hopeful and healing.

With 2025 on the horizon, Shimla stands as a reminder of the balance between life's solemn moments and its enduring beauty, captivating all who visit its snowy peaks and golden sunsets. (ANI)

