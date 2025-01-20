Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 20 (ANI): Trichy is set to host the 75th Diamond Jubilee Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, a grand event named the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Centenary Special Jamboree, where nearly 25,000 students are expected to participate. President Droupadi Murmu is likely to join the celebrations.

The event, scheduled from January 28 to February 3 at Manapparai, the Jamboree is expected to welcome over 25,000 participants, including international students from 86 countries. David Baden-Powell, the 5th Baron of Gilwell and a descendant of Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the Scouts movement will attend the event.

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Tamil Nadu's Minister of School Education, expressed excitement about hosting the prestigious event in Tamil Nadu.

"We are happy and proud to have this chance. It happened because of our Chief Minister. He gave us the funds (to organise this event) along with permission. On January 22, our department is going to meet the President and we will come to know only then whether she will be attending (the event)," Poyyamozhi told ANI.

Since a huge number of guests are expected for the event, more than 2,000 tents have been set up for Boy Scouts, girl guides, scoutmasters, and officials. The arrangements have been made for 2,000 bio-toilers and bathing showers.

The week-long jamboree will feature competitions like pioneering projects, adventure valley, global village development, march past, colour party, folk dances, state day exhibition, band performances, rock climbing and parasailing.

The Jamboree Committee will be led by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi as the Patron-in-Chief, Chief Minister MK Stalin as the Chief Patron, and Deputy Chief Minister as the Patron of the Jamboree Council. (ANI)

