Tripura CM Manik Saha at the Laxminarayan Temple in Agartala, on the occassion of his 72nd birthday. (Photo/ANI)

Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 8 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha's 72nd birthday on Wednesday, and several people extended his greetingsto him, while appreciating his work as the CM and wishing for his health.

On this occasion, citizens across the state, from different communities, came together to express their heartfelt wishes for his good health, longevity, and continued success. From young schoolchildren to elderly, a huge number of people joined in.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar-Led NCP-SP Not To Join Ajit Pawar Faction or MahaYuti Government.

Earlier this morning, the Chief Minister visited the historic Laxminarayan Temple in Agartala, where he offered prayers on his birthday.

Many people across the state expressed their gratitude for Saha's efforts toward the development of the state and the upliftment of the underprivileged.

Also Read | Tirupati Stampede: 4 Devotees Waiting for Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan Tokens Die in Stampede, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Grief (Watch Videos).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior leaders took to social media to convey their best wishes to CM Saha, praising his dedicated service to the state. Their messages were joined by lakhs of citizens who flooded social media platforms with birthday greetings for the Chief Minister.

"Birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr. Manik Saha Ji. He has endeared himself to the people of Tripura thanks to his humble and hardworking nature. His focus on all-round development of the state has led to great outcomes. May he lead a long and healthy life," PM Modi stated in a post on X.

"Birthday wishes to Tripura CM Dr. Manik Saha Ji. Your commitment to the progress and prosperity of Tripura is playing a crucial role in fulfilling Modi Ji's vision for the development of the state. I pray to God for your long and healthy life," Amit Shah stated in his post.

Social Activist Naga Dhiraj Dutta said CM Manik Saha is always engaged in people's and the people of the state are 'proud' to have him as the CM.

"On this auspicious day, the birthday of our Chief Minister, I pray to God for his good health and long life. I pray that he may continue to serve the people as he has been doing. The entire people of Tripura are proud to have such a leader. He is always engaged in service work and continues to act as a guardian for our area. Through his courage and integrity, he has been advancing in serving the people. On behalf of myself and the people of the state, I wish him good health and a long life. I pray to Ma Tripureshwari that he may continue to work in this way for many more years," he said.

"I have known him personally for 48 years, and his integrity and dedication to his work are beyond words. There was a time when our area had a bad reputation, but under his leadership, our club and area regained peace and harmony. We, the people of this area, will always be grateful to him. I hope he continues to work for the betterment of all the people of Tripura, as he has been doing, and I wish him a long and healthy life on the occasion of his birthday today," he added.

Sekhar Datta, an artisan of Sanskar Bharat, also extended his greetings to the Chief Minister.

"On the occasion of the 72nd birthday of the popular Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr. Manik Saha, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes. I pray for his long life and good health. May he stay happy and healthy," he said.

Niranjan Debbarma, a social activist from Tripura, also extended his congratulations and best wishes for CM Saha.

"On the occasion of our Chief Minister, Professor Dr. Manik Saha's birthday, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to him. I pray for his good health and hope that God continues to bless him for the way he is working for the betterment of our state," he said.

Santanu Debnath, who is an Executive Enginner, said CM Saha has done a lot of good work for the people of the state.

"Our popular Chief Minister Manik Saha is celebrating his 72nd birthday. On behalf of the people of Tripura, I wish him good health and a long life. He has done a lot of good work for the people of Tripura, and I hope he continues to do so in the coming days," he said.

Samar Roy, senior citizen and political leader also wished for long and healthy life of the Chief Minister.

"On the occasion of the birthday of our state's Chief Minister Manik Saha I wish him a long life and good health. We are optimistic about the various initiatives the Chief Minister has taken for the people of Tripura. These initiatives are benefiting people from all parts of the state. Specifically, we have noticed that the Ayushman Yojana, which the Chief Minister has implemented in Tripura, is truly an unprecedented decision. The role the Chief Minister has played in supporting unorganized workers is incomparable," he said.

He wished CM Manik Saha good health and a long life, and sent him heartfelt greetings.

Music Composer, Shankar Bharti, also wished the Chief Minister and wished for his "continued success."

"On the occasion of Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha's 72nd birthday, I extend my heartfelt wishes and blessings for his long life. I wish him continued success in his work and hope he continues to serve the state even better in the coming days," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)