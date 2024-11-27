Guwahati, Nov 27 (PTI) Two infiltrators from Bangladesh have been apprehended by Assam police and handed over to authorities of the neighbouring country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

"Displaying alertness along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @assampolice apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals who were illegally entering Indian territory," he posted on X.

Also Read | Sambhal Violence: Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out at UP Government Over Violence, Asks 'What Action Did Police Take Against Sloganeering BJP Workers'.

The apprehended have been identified as Nur Mohammad and Muhammad Khaleda Begum, he said.

The chief minister, however, did not mention from which area the duo were caught.

Also Read | Jhansi Medical College Fire: Uttar Pradesh Government Removes Principal, Suspends 3 Others in Connection With Fire Incident That Claimed Lives of 10 Newborn Babies.

Around 152 people have been so far apprehended for illegally entering the country and pushed back to Bangladesh since the turmoil broke out in the neighbouring country in August this year.

The BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1,885-km-long Indo-Bangladesh border in the Northeast since the disturbances began in Bangladesh.

Assam Police is also maintaining a high alert along the Indo-Bangladesh border to ensure that no person can enter the state illegally, Director General of Police G P Singh had said earlier.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)