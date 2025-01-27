Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday announced that the state has officially implemented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and that a dedicated portal for registration has been introduced. In a significant move, CM Dhami declared that January 27 will now be observed annually as UCC Diwas.

Expressing his gratitude to the people of Uttarakhand and the Central leadership, CM Dhami said, "I express heartfelt gratitude to the people of Uttarakhand and thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as we fulfil the promise we had made to the people of the state under their leadership and inspiration."

Also Read | Giridih Blast: Woman Killed, 6 Injured in Explosion Triggered by Fire at House in Jharkhand (Watch Video).

Highlighting the significance of this development, CM Dhami stated that the implementation of the UCC marks a pivotal moment in India's post-independence history. He also announced that January 27 will be celebrated every year as UCC Diwas to commemorate this achievement.

"Today, post-independence, Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code. A portal has been prepared for registration. January 27th will be celebrated as UCC Diwas every year," said CM Dhami.

Also Read | OpenAI Copyright Infringement Lawsuit: NDTV, Hindustan Times, Indian Express Join ANI To Sue ChatGPT Developer Over Unauthorised Use of Content.

The implementation of the UCC fulfils a longstanding promise made by the state government and is seen as a landmark step in the direction of legal uniformity in personal laws across diverse communities.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the UCC portal and rules on Monday, marking a significant milestone in the state's journey towards social justice and equality. The UCC aims to simplify and standardise personal laws related to marriage, divorce, succession, and inheritance.

An official order from the Uttarakhand government reads, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of The Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand, 2024 (Act no 3 of 2024), the Governor hereby appoints the date 27 January 2025 as the date on which the said Code shall come into force."

The Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024, is designed to establish a streamlined framework for the creation and cancellation of wills and supplementary documents, known as codicils, under testamentary succession.

According to the state government, this act applies to the entire area of the state of Uttarakhand and is also effective on the residents of the state living outside Uttarakhand.

The UCC applies to all residents of Uttarakhand, except Scheduled Tribes and protected authority-empowered persons and communities.

Uttarakhand has become the first state in India to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), aiming to simplify and standardize personal laws related to marriage, divorce, succession, and inheritance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)