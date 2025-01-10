Ranchi, Jan 10 (PTI) Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday laid the foundation stone for a 200-bed super specialty hospital here.

The Rs 300-crore project, funded by Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, will come up on a 5.5-acre plot provided by the Jharkhand government near RINPAS in Kanke block.

"This hospital will provide high-quality healthcare services to the state's people. The Centre is committed to uplifting the standard of living of people by focusing on health, education, and infrastructure," the minister for coal and mines said.

The hospital, which will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities in cardiology, pulmonology, and neurology, aims to provide advanced healthcare services to the people of Jharkhand and neighbouring states, CCL officials said.

Construction will commence in June with a completion target of two years, they added.

