New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, will preside over the inaugural function of the three-day National Workshop on September 10 in Patna, Bihar, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj said in a statement on Sunday.

"This is a part of the Ministry's initiative to localise the sustainable development goals through panchayats by aggregating 17 SDGs into 9 themes of localised SDGs that are more relatable at the grassroots. The workshop is based on "Theme 7: Socially Just and Socially Secured Panchayats," which is one of these 9 themes of localised SDGs. This theme of LSDG focusses on the holistic development of a village, with an emphasis on the mental, physical, and economic well-being of the Scheduled Castes , Scheduled Tribes, and marginalised sections of society,' the statement added.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will inaugurate the worshop.

Minister of State for Panchayati Raj SP Singh Baghel, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Minister of Panchayati Raj, Kedar Prasad Gupta, Minister of Rural Development, Shravan Kumar, Minister of Social Welfare, Madan Sahni, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj Vivek Bharadwaj, and Chief Secretary, Amrit Lal Meena, will also be present on the occasion.

The workshop is being organised by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in collaboration with the Panchayati Raj Department.

The workshop will bring together various stakeholders who are working for transforming society into a more inclusive, equitable, and just society with social security mechanisms to take care of people who are in need.

The workshop will be attended by over 800 participants across the country, which includes the elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions, senior officers from Union Ministries/Department and state governments, NIRD&PR, SIRD&PRs, Panchayati Raj Training Institutes, NGOs, and UN Agencies. Panchayats with exemplary practices on Theme 7: Socially Just and Socially Secured Panchayats have also been invited to share their experiences and best practices in various aspects of ensuring social security and equity at the grassroots through video film presentations.

UN Agencies and NGOs doing excellent work for ensuring the mental, physical, and economic well-being of the disadvantaged groups through different innovative models will also share their experiences. This workshop will not only provide national platform to the ERs to present their works but also serve as a cross learning opportunity to other participants and add to capacity building and training of the Panchayati Raj Institutions, it added.

It added that Gram Panchayats are constitutionally mandated to prepare plans and implement schemes for the well-being of vulnerable & marginalized groups like SCs. STs, Person with Disabilities (PwD), elderly, women, children, distress migrants, transgender etc.

Topics like role of Gram Panchayat in improving access to the basic services under Public Distribution System for food security, reducing child and women malnutrition and mortality, improving the physical health facilities for elderly, improving education support for children, preventing violence against women and children, improving the avenues of the rural livelihood, improving services for PwD, access to the housing & other basic services, accessibility of social security schemes to all eligible including pension and inclusion & promotion of services to the special category including transgender will be discussed during the workshop. (ANI)

