Sonitpur (Assam) [India], January 8 (ANI): Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a new library and informatics centre at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Mental Health Institute in Tezpur on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, JP Nadda said, "I attended the Board of Governors (BoG) meeting. We have given our approval to all the proposals that were presented in the BoG. These proposals are aimed at ensuring that this institute progresses rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. We have supported all the proposals that were put forward, and now these will be implemented, allowing the institute to move forward."

The Union Health Minister also posted on X about the institute, saying that it will play a crucial role in empowering students with the resources needed for their academic growth.

"Inaugurated the Library and Informatics Centre at the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) in Tezpur, Assam. This state-of-the-art facility will play a crucial role in empowering students with the tools and resources needed for their academic growth and research in mental health," he said.

"During my visit, I chaired the Board of Governors meeting, where we discussed comprehensive strategies to strengthen the institution's role in mental health education and services," he added.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday urged diplomats, including Ambassadors and High Commissioners from ASEAN, BIMSTEC, and European countries, as well as industry leaders and stakeholders, to invest in Assam.

In his keynote address to diplomats from 36 countries, industry representatives and other stakeholders, CM Sarma said the state of Assam has been making rapid progress in infrastructure, health, education and other sectors over the past decade.

CM Sarma said that Rs 1 lakh crore new infrastructure projects are coming up in the state with three more new bridges over the Brahmaputra, a satellite city around Guwahati with help from the Singapore Government, railway line from Guwahati to Gelephu, Bhutan, among others. (ANI)

