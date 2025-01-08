New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday extended birthday wishes to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

"Extending my heartfelt birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Tripura Shri @DrManikSaha2Ji. May this occasion bring joy and the year ahead be filled with health and prosperity," Gadkari said in a post on X.

Saha was born on 8 January 1953. He first took oath as Tripura's Chief Minister in May 2022, succeeding Biplab Deb. He led the BJP's second consecutive victory in the next year's Assembly election in the state. He became the Chief Minister for the second time in 2023.

Prior to becoming the Chief Minister, Saha was a Rajya Sabha MP and chief of the BJP in the state.

Saha, a dental surgeon, joined the BJP in 2016 after quitting Congress. He was made party chief in 2020 and elected to Rajya Sabha in March 2022.

During his initial days in the party, he was pristha pramukh in-charge of urban areas in the booth management committee in the 2018 assembly polls.

He was made in-charge of the BJP's 2018 membership drive before the state went to the polls. Saha currently represents the Town Bordowali Assembly constituency. (ANI)

