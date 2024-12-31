New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Union Minister for Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the rural development works being carried out by the Central Government in Tamil Nadu in Chennai on Tuesday, said a statement from Ministry of Rural Development.

During this, Singh said that Tamil Nadu is a very ancient and great state of the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve is the overall development of Tamil Nadu, hence from the point of view of rural development also, the Central Government has assisted Tamil Nadu in every scheme.

Union Minister informed during the review meeting that under the MGNREGA scheme in Tamil Nadu, the Central Government has given wages worth Rs. 12 thousand 603 crores to the labourers in the year 2023-24. This year also, 7 thousand 220 crore rupees have been released so far, so no worker remains unemployed here, everyone has work.

He said that we have given 10,352 roads and 214 bridges to Tamil Nadu under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Out of these, 9,681 roads have been built, along with 150 bridges have also been built. Work is going on on 671 roads, it is expected that this work will also be completed on time.

Singh said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, our target is to build 8 lakh 15 thousand 771 houses in Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Modi's target is that every poor person should get a permanent house, hence Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is being run. Out of 8 lakh 15 thousand 771 houses in Tamil Nadu, 7 lakh 47 thousand 542 houses have been approved so far and the first installment of 7 lakh 33 thousand 359 has also been released, out of which 6 lakh 31 thousand 512 houses have been completed. We have asked the Tamil Nadu government to complete the work of the remaining houses soon.

Union Minister Chouhan said that this year too we have proposed to give 1 lakh 42 thousand 59 houses to Tamil Nadu for the poor, so that if the Tamil Nadu government wants, we will give houses here to the poor by March in this financial year, the first installment of which will be released. The construction of houses is going on, the remaining houses will be completed soon.

Shivraj Singh said that apart from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, there is another ambitious scheme, the Women Empowerment Scheme, through which we are providing livelihood to poor sisters by forming self-help groups through the Livelihood Mission. PM has given two targets to the country. One, two crore houses are to be built for the poor in rural areas and second, three crore Lakhpati Didis are to be created.

Chouhan expressed happiness that Lakhpati Didi program is also running in Tamil Nadu and about 10 lakh didis have become lakhpatis, Lakhpati Didi means a sister should earn more than one lakh rupees in a year, we are engaged in this campaign.

Chouhan after reviewing all the schemes today has told all the colleagues of Tamil Nadu Government that under the leadership of PM Modi, we will provide all possible support to Tamil Nadu under the schemes and the expectation is that the Government of Tamil Nadu should also complete all these schemes at a fast pace and serve its people better. (ANI)

