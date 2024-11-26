Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 26 (ANI): Slamming the arrest of former priest of ISKCON Bangladesh Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari by Dhaka Police, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday said that he was arrested under false allegation, and demanded his immediate release.

Sukanta Majumdar said, "Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested yesterday in Bangladesh--who was raising the voice of all the organisations linked to Sanatan Hindu Dharma. Because, after the political turnover in Bangladesh, the places related to the Hindu faith have been continuously attacked. He has raised his voice against it. Dhaka police have arrested him under false allegation that ISKCON and Chinmoy ji are involved in activities against the government. No sanatani can do this. I think that the Bangladesh government should think about his health and should release him at the earliest."

He further said that the External Ministry has raised his concern about it.

"I have spoken to MoS Pabitra Margherita, who comes from the North-East region. The people of Bengal are very worried. We want his immediate release," he added.

Earlier, Suvendu Adhikari, along with his party members, held a protest outside the Legislative Assembly against the arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das at Dhaka airport in Bangladesh.

Speaking to reporters, Adhikari urged Hindus to protest against the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das. He added that the Hindu Jagran Manch had called for a mass protest on Thursday regarding the incident.

"Yunus should step down. It is an illegal government there. All Hindus should take to the streets. This is not just a protest but a fight for the survival of Bangladeshi Hindus. BJP MLAs will gherao the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission at 3 pm. Hindu Jagran Manch has given a call for a mass protest on Thursday," Adhikari told reporters.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, arrested on Monday, was presented before a Chittagong court on Tuesday. The court denied his bail plea and sent him to custody.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, Chinmoy Krishna Das appeared before Judge Kazi Shariful Islam of the Chittagong Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate's Court at 11 am on Tuesday. His lawyers filed a bail petition, but it was rejected, and he was ordered to be sent to jail.

A case has been filed against Chinmoy Krishna Das on charges of sedition, accusing him of raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag. However, the complainant has since expressed unwillingness to pursue the case, a minority leader stated. (ANI)

