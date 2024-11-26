New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav on Tuesday visited the Ayush Pavilion at the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) at the Bharat Mandapam Complex at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

According to an official press release, the Pavilion, themed 'Ayush ke sath swasth Bharat, Viksit Bharat', showcases India's rich heritage of traditional health and wellness systems while highlighting the Ministry's latest initiatives and innovations.

During his visit, Jadhav interacted with exhibitors and participants, appreciating their efforts in promoting Ayush systems of medicine and lifestyle solutions. He emphasized the importance of integrating traditional knowledge with modern innovations to achieve holistic wellness and sustainable healthcare.

"Among the key attractions at the pavilion were the 'Ayush Visa' exhibits, a landmark initiative aimed at attracting global stakeholders to India's thriving health and wellness sector. Recently notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ayush Visa facilitates international medical tourism for treatments under Ayush systems, positioning India as a global hub for wellness tourism," the release said.

The pavilion also featured 'Ayush Aahar', an initiative showcasing innovative dietary practices rooted in traditional knowledge. Live demonstrations, expert consultations, and recipe exhibitions highlight the efficacy of Ayush-based nutrition in achieving a healthy lifestyle.

Other highlights of the Ayush Pavilion included a specially designed 'Snakes & Ladders' game educating children about balanced diets and Ayurveda-inspired healthy habits, Yoga Demonstrations organized by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), yoga therapy sessions and workplace yoga demonstrations, traditional health consultations and interactive kiosks such as Prakriti Parikshan and Mizaj Parikshan.

The Union MoS lauded the Pavilion's efforts in highlighting key initiatives towards innovative health and wellness approaches.

"The Ayush Pavilion at IITF reflects our commitment to promoting holistic health solutions globally. Initiatives like the Ayush Visa, Ayush Aahar, and interactive learning activities underscore India's leadership in sustainable wellness practices," he remarked.

The Pavilion continues to attract a diverse audience, offering visitors an immersive experience into the world of Ayush and reinforcing its significance as a cornerstone of India's healthcare vision.

The IITF, taking place from November 14-27, continues to celebrate India's diverse culture, trade and innovation. (ANI)

