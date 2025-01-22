Prayagraj, January 22: As the Uttar Pradesh cabinet met at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on Wednesday, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the government has already started preparations for the 2031 Ardha Kumbh. Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, and other cabinet ministers were present with the Chief Minister. The UP CM was seen offering thanks to God as he and his ministers participated in this spiritual moment.

"A meeting of the cabinet was held here in Prayagraj Mahakumbh. Big decisions have been taken here. Preparations for 2031 Ardha Kumbh have also started here in Mahakumbh 2025. I cannot express the feeling after taking a holy dip here," Deputy CM Maurya told ANI. Maha Kumbh 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Other Cabinet Ministers Take Holy Dip in Triveni Sangam Amid Mahakumbh Mela (Watch Video).

Maurya also responded to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's remarks about the cabinet meeting being held at the Maha Kumbh, urging Yadav to "get rid of this kind of mentality." "Akhilesh Yadav is suffering from a mental disease. He should be treated soon. I pray to Maa Ganga to bless him so that he gets rid of this kind of mentality," Maurya added.

Earlier today, Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Yogi government for holding a cabinet meeting at Maha Kumbh, saying that "Kumbh or Prayagraj is not the place where politics or political decisions should be taken." "Kumbh or Prayagraj is not the place where politics or political decisions should be taken. To organise cabinet meeting at Kumbh is political. Many of us (Samajwadi party people) must have gone to take a holy dip but didn't post a picture or told you (media)," Yadav said. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 7.70 Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam on 6th Day of Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

All 54 ministers of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet have been invited to this meeting, which is expected to approve several significant proposals and schemes for the state. This isn't the first time CM Yogi has led his cabinet to the Sangam. In 2019, during the Kumbh Mela, he took a ceremonial dip along with his ministers, Akhada Parishad President Narendra Giri, and other saints.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world. The key 'snan' dates left are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will continue until February 26.

