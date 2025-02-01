Lucknow, Jan 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday conducted an aerial survey of Ayodhya to assess the arrangements as the city has been witnessing an unexpected surge in devotees, a statement from the UP government said.

A large number of pilgrims from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj are also travelling to Ayodhya and Kashi for ‘darshan.'

For the past few days, Ayodhya has been witnessing an unexpected surge in devotees, with lakhs arriving daily from across the country and abroad to seek the blessings of Shri Ram Lalla, the statement said.

The chief minister reviewed the situation and issued necessary directives to effectively manage the growing crowd, maintain smooth traffic flow, and further enhance facilities for devotees, the statement read.

Under his leadership, the administrative team remains fully prepared, ensuring that devotees can have a hassle-free darshan experience, the statement concluded.

