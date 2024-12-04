Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) A local court has awarded life imprisonment to five people, including two brothers, for killing a dairy owner three years ago.

Additional District Sessions Judge Divya Bhargav pronounced the order on Tuesday.

The court held Adil and Shakib, who are brothers, Arif, Zulfikar and Ziaul guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced them to life imprisonment, government counsel Neeraj Malik told PTI on Wednesday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on each of the convicts, he said.

Malik said a dairy owner was shot dead by the convicts at his shop in Rasulpur village under the Budhana police station area here over old enmity on May 9, 2021.

