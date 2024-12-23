Sambhal (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) A team of experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Lucknow, reached Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Monday and recreated the scenes where firing incidents took place on November 24 that left four people dead and several others injured, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar told reporters that the FSL experts along with other investigating officers reconstructed the circumstances that led to firing.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: 2 Teenage Siblings Charred to Death as Mosquito Repellent Stick Sparks Fire in Uttar Pradesh.

Violence broke out in Sambhal on November 24 during a protest over a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

Four people were killed and several others, including police personnel, were injured in the violence.

Also Read | Rajasthan: 3-Year-Old Girl Falls Into 700-Feet-Deep Borewell in Kotputli's Badiyali Dhani; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)