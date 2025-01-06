Lalitpur (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district have arrested three people for the alleged murder of a young man and a woman in a village on January 1, officials said Monday.

Investigation revealed that the two were in a romantic relationship for some time.

Lalitpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Mushtaq said, "The bodies of Mithun Kushwaha (22) and Kamini Sahu (18) were recovered on January 1. Mithun's body was found hanging from a tree with his hands tied with a muffler, while Kamini's body was found in a field with strangulation marks on her neck and froth coming from her mouth."

Mithun had visited Kamini's home on December 31, where her family caught him. The two victims were killed by strangulation with a rope in the Rajpur Bigha village under Jakhaura police station area, according to officials.

"Her family strangled Mithun with a rope and hanged his body from a tree to stage it as a suicide," SP Mushtaq added.

When Kamini objected to the murder and threatened to inform the police, her family targetted her also.

"She was also strangled with the same rope and poison was forced into her mouth to make her death appear like suicide," the officer added.

The post-mortem confirmed strangulation as the cause of death for both individuals, he said.

The accused -- Kamini's father Sunil Sahu (39), uncle Deshraj Sahu (36) and a family member Ramdevi Sahu (40) -- were arrested on Monday. The three were produced before a court, which sent them to jail, the SP said.

