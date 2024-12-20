Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya on Friday to attend the Panchnarayan Mahayagna and 108 Shrimad Bhagwat Parayan, taking place at Asarfi Bhawan Peeth. The ritual, which began on December 17, will conclude on December 23, with participation from prominent scholars across North and South India.

CM Adityanath landed at the Ram Katha Park helipad and proceeded to Hanumangarhi for prayers and worship.

Also Read | Om Prakash Chautala Dies: INLD President and Former Haryana CM Passes Away at 89 in Gurgaon.

He is scheduled to visit Asarfi Bhawan to attend the ongoing Panchnarayan Mahayagna and 108 Shrimad Bhagwat Parayan, organised at the Asharfi Bhawan Chauraha. This religious ceremony, which is being conducted from December 17 to December 23, focuses on purifying the environment and enhancing the nation's prosperity.

Speaking to ANI, Ramanujacharya (Jagat Guru) Maharaj said, "The Panchnarayan Mahayagna and 108 Shrimad Bhagwat Parayan mantra chanting rituals are currently taking place at Asarfi Bhawan Peeth from December 17 to 23."

Also Read | Jagjit Singh Dallewal Health Update: Farmer Leader's Condition Critical As Hunger Strike Enters 25th Day, Doctors Warn of Cardiac Arrest Risks.

"Eminent scholars from North and South India are present at the event, where the Vishnu Yagna is being conducted for the purification of the Panch Bhutas and the enhancement of the nation," Ramanujacharya added.

"CM Adityanath, the Goraksha Pithadhishwar, is attending the yagna. The heads of Uttar Pradesh will join the yagna, offering sacrifices, worship, and blessings, with the people of the state also participating," said Ramanujacharya while speaking to ANI.

"This yagna purifies the environment and brings glory to Lord Shri Ram. With the Panchnarayan Yagna, Ayodhya will flourish, and Prabhu Shri Ramlala will be pleased. The people of Uttar Pradesh will be happy, and this sacrifice will please Shri Sitaram Ji, especially Mata Janaki. If Mata Sita is happy, the country will be happy. The Honourable Chief Minister, who is affectionately connected to the Goraksha Peeth, has a deep affection for this event," Ramanujacharya added.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister, as the revered Goraksh Pithadhishwar, will join the ritual, offering sacrifices and blessings to further the prosperity of Ayodhya and the people of Uttar Pradesh.

In addition to attending the yagna, the CM is also set to meet with with key saints, mahants, and district officials to discuss preparations for the upcoming Mahakumbh in Ayodhya. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)