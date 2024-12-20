Chandigarh, December 20: Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s condition is critical as his fast-unto-death entered its 25th day at the Khanauri border protest site. The 70-year-old cancer patient, demanding a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) on crops, has refused food and sustenance since the strike began.

Doctors attending to Dallewal have raised alarms over his deteriorating health. “His life is hanging by a thread,” said Dr. Abhiraj from 5 Rivers Heart Association. He warned of risks of cardiac arrest and multi-organ failure due to severe electrolyte imbalance and high ketone levels. On Thursday, Dallewal fainted for 8–10 minutes after attempting to bathe, experiencing dizziness and vomiting. His blood pressure also dropped significantly. ‘Delhi Chalo’ March: Farmers Mark 300 Days of Protest, Vow To Oppose BJP Leaders’ Visit to Punjab (Watch Video).

Despite his frail condition, Dallewal briefly participated in a Supreme Court hearing via video conferencing. The court expressed concern over his health, directing the Punjab government to convince him to undergo a medical examination. Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar confirmed that Dallewal remains determined, refusing medical intervention. Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March on Land Compensation Stopped at Noida-Delhi Border, Protesters Give 7-Day Ultimatum.

The hunger strike has reignited the debate around MSP, with a parliamentary panel recommending its legal implementation to curb farmer suicides and enhance financial security. Political leaders, including Akali leader Balwinder Singh Bhundar and Congress’s Bhupinder Singh Hooda, have visited the protest site, urging the Centre to address farmers’ grievances.

“We call for unity among all farmer bodies on the MSP issue,” said Kohar, appealing for immediate dialogue between the government and protesters. Meanwhile, Dallewal’s critical state continues to draw nationwide attention, intensifying calls for a resolution to the farmers’ demands.

