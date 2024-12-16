Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): The Winter Assembly session of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha commenced on Monday in Lucknow, with extensive security arrangements in place.

This session is expected to witness discussions on various key issues affecting the state, including the Sambhal violence, anti-encroachment drives, preparation for the Mahakumbh, and addressing hospital irregularities to prevent incidents similar to the Jhansi fire.

Opposition parties, led by the Samajwadi Party (SP), are prepared to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on these matters.

On the first day of the session, a formal business session will be conducted in the House, while the supplementary budget, expected to range between Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 crore, will be presented on December 17.

Discussions and passage of the budget are scheduled for December 18.

Furthermore, legislative work will take place in the House on December 19 and 20.

Meanwhile, enhanced security measures have been implemented ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Winter session.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Raveena Tyagi said that the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Civil police, Provincial Civil Services (PCS), and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed around the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly and CCTV cameras have also been installed.

Speaking to ANI. Tyagi said "Today the winter session of UP assembly will commence from today and proper security arrangements have been made. Apart from civil police, PCS and Rapid Reaction Force have been deployed. All the sensitive areas have been covered...CCTV cameras have been installed...Traffic diversion plans have also been made to make sure the traffic is well managed."

Ahead of the session, visuals have also emerged showing a protest by the Samajwadi Party leaders outside the Assembly.

On Sunday, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey announced that the SP would raise concerns over rising communal tensions in the state, particularly the situation in Sambhal.

Pandey stated that the party would hold the government accountable for attempts to disturb communal harmony and anticipated significant uproar in the session.

Speaking to the media, Pandey said, "We will give notice to the government regarding the communal incidents taking place and the efforts being made to disrupt harmony through riots. We will hold the government accountable for these incidents. Tomorrow is expected to witness significant uproar in the session."

The Winter Assembly session will conclude on December 20. (ANI)

