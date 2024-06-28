Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 28 (ANI): Chief Secretary Radha Raturi on Thursday said that commendable work is being done for water conservation and revival of water sources through the State Level Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority (SARRA) in Uttarakhand.

In a meeting with the water department authorities, Raturi praised the work being done for water conservation, supply and water enrichment in the state through Catch the Rain, Jal Sanrakshan Abhiyan, Amrit Sarovar, Harela programs under the Jal Sanrakshan Abhiyan 2024.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped in Sohna Area by Five Persons; Accused Absconding.

She said that critical drying water sources, tributary rivers and streams have been identified alongwith their storage areas. Authorities have been asked to identify water sources at villages and water supply activities in their treatment area. They have been asked to propose the treatment of minimum 10 critical drying water sources at the development block level and minimum 20 tributary rivers / streams at the district level under Jal Sanrakshan Abhiyan 2024.

Raturi said in the meeting that 78 critical water sources have been identified by the Drinking Water Corporation. 415 critical water sources have been identified by the Jan Sansthan. A total of 250 tributary rivers/streams have been identified for treatment in various districts. Under Jal Sanrakshan Abhiyan 2024, the target is to conduct water supply activities in the treatment area of 4,658 water sources at the village level, 770 critical drying water sources at the development block level and in 228 tributary rivers/streams at the district level. Thus, 5,428 water sources are identified for treatment.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Wants Uddhav Thackeray As Next 'CM Face', Faces Pushback.

Raturi also informed that a water conservation app and dashboard has been created for the evaluation and monitoring of the activities of the Jal Sanrakshan Abhiyan. Due to which all the identified water sources and treatment activities are being geo-tagged.

Under groundwater recharge and water conservation activities in urban areas, recharge shafts are proposed to be constructed to recharge groundwater in various government offices, institutions, school premises and hotels and dharamshalas.

In Dehradun city, 260 recharge shafts/borewells are proposed to be constructed in government institutions and schools by July 15. Proposal is also given to construct recharge shaft borewells in 30 residential colonies.

In Haridwar city, 110 recharge shafts/borewells are proposed to be constructed in the premises of government institutions and schools by July 15.

In Haldwani city, 80 recharge shafts/borewells are proposed to be constructed in government institutions and schools by July 15.

The Central Ground Water Board, Dehradun will provide technical support for recharging the groundwater of the three cities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)