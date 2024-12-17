Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off six forensic lab vehicles under the Home Department at his residence here on Tuesday.

Each forensic lab vehicle costing Rs 65 lakh has a drug deduction kit, explosive kit, fingerprint kit, footprint kit, DNA kit, fridge, generator, cybersecurity-related software, video camera and other facilities. Through these forensic lab vehicles, primary testing of any criminal incident will be possible on the spot.

In the first phase, these forensic lab vehicles are sent to Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Almora and Srinagar. Later this arrangement will be made for all the districts. The state has received an amount of Rs 3.92 crore from the Central Government for these vehicles.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, The Chief Minister also handed over appointment letters to 45 newly selected candidates under the Home and Provincial Guard Force Department at an event in Dehradun.

The selected candidates included 11 lab assistants under the Home Department and 34 regional youth welfare officers under the Provincial Guard Force Department.

CM Dhami congratulated all the newly selected candidates. He said that today a new beginning of your life is taking place.

CM Dhami expressed hope that all the selected candidates will work with full dedication and honesty in their field of work. "If we start work with a regular routine, every path is easy. He said that to fulfil the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to develop India by 2047, everyone will have to make a special contribution in their field of work," Dhami added.

CM Dhami said that in the last three and a half years, appointments have been provided to more than 19 thousand posts in government services in the state.

"The recruitment process for many posts is slow. After the implementation of strict anti-copying laws in the state, all the recruitment examinations have been completed on time with complete transparency," Dhami said. (ANI)

