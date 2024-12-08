Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], December 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Agriculture, Industrial, and Tourism Development Fair organized at Syalsaur of the Agastyamuni development block on Sunday and laid the foundation stone of 18 important projects worth Rs 47.43 crore.

On this occasion, he also inaugurated various schemes worth Rs 1.23 crore.

Also Read | BPSC 70th Preliminary Exam Will Be Held on December 13 in 'One Shift, One Paper' Format, No Question of Extending Date, Says Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai.

Congratulating the people present, CM Dhami said that just as the people of Vidhan Sabha Kedarnath have given immense support and elected Asha Nautiyal as a member of the Legislative Assembly, in the same way, the state government will also work to speed up the development work of this area.

He further said that his government is trying to run the Chardham Yatra uninterrupted. Today it was officially announced at Shri Omkareshwar Temple to run the Chardham Yatra even in winter. On one hand, this will enable tourists coming from the country and abroad to experience the supernatural nature here; on the other hand, it will also strengthen the possibility of employment of businessmen here throughout the year.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: 6-Month-Old Foetus Stuck in Toilet Pipe Recovered in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Underway.

"Central and state governments are constantly trying to make the farmers self-reliant. On the one hand, 8 lakh farmers of the state are benefiting from Kisan Samman Nidhi, while on the other hand, loans up to Rs 3 lakh are being made available to the farmers without interest. A special provision of Rs 200 crore has been made in this year's budget to develop horticulture," CM Dhami said.

"Efforts are being made by the government to promote industry and tourism in the state. Under the direction of the Prime Minister, contracts have been signed with big investors in the state to provide employment to the youth. Which will benefit the local youth in the coming time. He described the organization of fairs as important for traditional tradition, heritage, and development," he further added.

Speaking on the occasion, Rudraprayag MLA Bharat Singh Chaudhary said, "Just as the country has got a Yugpurush like Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister. In the same way, it is a matter of good fortune for our state to get a strong and religious chief minister in the form of Dhami.

He said that in about 40 years of his political life, he has not seen a politician like Dhami who has a clear policy of development.

"In the form of Chief Minister Dhami ji, the state is touching new dimensions of development every day. Along with this, the state is constantly moving towards historic progress. He described the future of the state as safe in the hands of Chief Minister Dhami ji," MLA Singh added.

MLA Asha Nautiyal thanked all the people of the Kedarnath assembly and said that she will always be indebted to the people of Kedarnath.

Remembering former MLA Shaila Rani, he said that due to her untimely demise, Kedarnath Vidhan Sabha was left without leadership. But the result of Chief Minister Dhami ji's far-sighted thinking is that the Chief Minister himself took the responsibility of the development of this area till a new MLA is elected to Kedarnath. She said that the Prime Minister of the country and the Chief Minister of the state have special faith in Kedar Baba. It is the result of that that Kedarpuri has created a unique identity in a divine and grand form today. She read the letter of thanks to the Chief Minister on his arrival in the district.

She also assured the villagers present that all the announcements made earlier for the Kedarnath Vidhan Sabha will be implemented. Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the canopy installed by various departments at the fair. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)