Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday disbursed old-age pensions to several individuals aged 60 and above through an online platform.

Launching the scheme aimed at providing pensions to citizens as soon as they turn 60, the Chief Minister disbursed pensions online to those who became eligible between September 2024 and October 2024.

"For the first time in the state, the process of approving old-age pensions immediately upon reaching the age of 60 has been initiated," stated an official release.

Applications for old-age pensions can now be submitted on the Social Welfare Department's pension portal once an applicant is 59 years and six months old.

"Upon approval of the applicant's form, their old-age pension will commence from the end of the month in which they turn 60," the statement added.

Highlighting the benefits of the new scheme, the Chief Minister noted that the pension amount has been increased from Rs1,200 to Rs1,500, ensuring better support for the elderly.

"By streamlining the process of old-age pension approvals, our senior citizens can now receive their benefits on time. Both elderly spouses are now eligible for pensions. Our goal is to deliver the benefits of development and public welfare schemes to the most disadvantaged in society, and we are making continuous efforts in this regard," CM Dhami said.

He also referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement from the land of Baba Kedarnath, describing the third decade of the 21st century as the "decade of Uttarakhand," and emphasised ongoing efforts to advance on the path of development.

According to the official statement, Uttarakhand secured the top spot in NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals rankings.

"The unemployment rate in the state has decreased, and Uttarakhand has also shown improvements in ease of living," the statement read.

The Social Welfare Department conducted a large-scale campaign to identify individuals aged 60 and above across various districts. The department identified 12,000 eligible individuals and compiled data on those who turned 60 as of 1 October 2024, Social Welfare Secretary Neeraj Khairwal informed the Chief Minister. (ANI)

