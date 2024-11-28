Gopeshwar, Nov 28 (PTI) The Indian Air Force on Thursday started a white water rafting expedition in the Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

The expedition, led by IAF Wing Commander Vijay Bhatt, will conclude in Rishikesh on December 3. It is being organised by IAF headquarters Adventure Cell, Delhi. Fourteen IAF personnel and two rafting guides are part of the expedition team.

The Alaknanda river valley is considered the most challenging for white water rafting.

Wing Commander Bhatt said such programmes are organised by the IAF from time to time to train its personnel in adventure activities.

Such programmes inspire the youth to join the armed forces, besides boosting local tourism.

