Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 27 (ANI): The Government of India has selected Uttarakhand's "Adventure Sports" tableau to be featured in the Republic Day Parade 2025, scheduled to take place in New Delhi.

The announcement follows a detailed selection process involving proposals from 34 states and union territories. The tableau of Uttarakhand was reviewed by an Expert Committee set up by the Ministry of Defence, with the final decision being communicated in a letter dated December 21, 2024.

The tableau was presented by Nodal Officer K.S. Chauhan and Joint Director of Information, Banshidhar Tiwari, in October 2024 during meetings with the Expert Committee. The committee found the design, model, and music of the tableau to be of high quality and fitting for the Republic Day celebrations.

Uttarakhand's tableau will highlight the state's natural beauty, cultural heritage, and growing prominence as a leader in adventure sports. The tableau's design features a woman in traditional Uttarakhandi attire making Aipan art at the front, symbolizing the state's rich cultural traditions. The central and rear sections of the tableau will showcase the state's prominent adventure sports, including rock climbing, paragliding, bungee jumping, hill cycling, trekking, river rafting, skiing in Auli, and zip-lining and rock climbing in Rishikesh.

These adventure activities represent the state's development as a major destination for tourists seeking thrilling experiences amidst its scenic landscapes.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed immense pride in Uttarakhand's selection for the Republic Day Parade. He stated, "It is a matter of pride for our state that Uttarakhand's tableau has been selected. The tableau will showcase the identity of our state, its natural beauty, and the growing possibilities in the field of adventure sports."

He emphasized that the tableau would help strengthen Uttarakhand's image as a premier center for tourism and adventure activities.

"Our state is not only known for its spiritual and natural importance, but it is also a leader in the field of adventure sports, he said. He also congratulated all the artists and officials involved in the creation of the tableau. (ANI)

