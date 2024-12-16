Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 16 (ANI): On Vijay Diwas, officers of the Indian Armed Forces, along with their counterparts from the Bangladesh Army, laid a wreath at Vijay Smarak, Army Headquarters Eastern Command, in West Bengal's Kolkata on Monday.

Officers from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force participated in the Vijay Diwas celebrations, paying their respects at the Army Headquarters Eastern Command.

As part of the commemoration, flowers were also showered from helicopters at the Vijay Smarak, Fort William.

Vijay Diwas is observed every year across the country on December 16 to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

India and Bangladesh are jointly marking the 53rd anniversary of Vijay Diwas, commemorating the 1971 India-Pakistan war today, with the annual exchange of war veterans and serving officers.

Eight Indian war veterans and two serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces have arrived in Dhaka to participate in Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations.

Similarly, eight distinguished Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters) and two serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces have also reached India to participate in the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata.

On this occasion, officers of the Indian Army laid a wreath at Shaheed Smarak, Colaba Military Station, in Mumbai and a similar wreath-laying ceremony was held in Chennai

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the soldiers who contributed to India's victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan on Vijay Diwas.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Modi praised the selfless dedication and unwavering resolve of the soldiers, saying they safeguarded our nation and brought glory to India in the war.

"Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India's historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us. This day is a tribute to their extraordinary valour and their unshakeable spirit. Their sacrifices will forever inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in our nation's history," PM Modi's post reads. (ANI)

