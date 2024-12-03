Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 3 (ANI): On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel welcomed a delegation of ten visually impaired individuals from the Gujarat branch of the National Federation of the Blind in Gandhinagar.

Celebrated annually on December 3, the day aims to integrate persons with disabilities into the societal mainstream and transform public attitudes towards them. The United Nations has designated this year's theme as 'Enhancing the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future.'

A Gujarat CMO release said that under the visionary and empathetic leadership of Chief Minister Patel, the state government has adopted an inclusive approach that aligns seamlessly with this theme, promoting equality for all.

In alignment with this inclusive vision, the state government will launch a special recruitment drive for Divyangs, aiming to fill over 21,000 posts in government services in the coming years, following established rules and guidelines.

Acknowledging this compassionate initiative by CM Patel, representatives from the Gujarat branch of the National Federation of the Blind conveyed their heartfelt gratitude.

The event was attended by Federation president, general secretary and other officials. It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with his empathetic outlook, has conferred the respectful term 'Divyang' on individuals with physical or mental disabilities, celebrating their inherent strength and dignity, the release said.

In 2016, the Modi government enacted the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, protecting the rights and ensuring the protection of Divyangs. Besides, both the Central and State Governments have launched various welfare schemes to promote the well-being and empowerment of Divyangs. (ANI)

