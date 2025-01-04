Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 4 (ANI): From the misty hills of Wayanad, scarred by nature's fury, to Asia's grandest school cultural celebration, seven young hearts carried a story--a story of pain, hope, and rebirth. The students of Vellarmala GVHSS at Chooralmala unveiled their tale at the inauguration of the 63rd Kerala School Youth Festival, their movements weaving together the threads of survival and resilience.

The seven young performers--Veena, Sadhika, Ashwini, Anjal, Rishika, Shivapriya, and Vaiga Shibu--brought these memories to life on stage. These students, hailing from Wayanad's landslide-devastated region, presented a story of survival that left the audience in awe. The dance, performed on the main stage at Central Stadium, carried the weight of personal loss and community struggles. On July 30, a series of massive landslides struck Wayanad, claiming over 200 lives and leaving countless others homeless. Among the hardest hit was Vellarmala school, where the scars of the disaster remain fresh.

It wasn't merely a dance; it was the heartbeat of a people rising from the ashes. Their performance depicted the terror of the landslides, the strength of community unity, and the determination to rebuild and rise again. Clad in school uniforms, their performance began with quiet simplicity, the children walking as if heading to class. But soon, the serenity turned to chaos--earth trembling, waters roaring, lives slipping into oblivion.

Each step, each gesture, told of their loss--homes shattered, dreams paused, futures uncertain. Yet, the dance did not end in despair. It soared to a crescendo of hope, proclaiming, "Vellarmala will rise again; we will rebuild, we will overcome."

Theirs was not an easy journey--neither to this stage nor through the storm of their lives. In jeeps and buses, they traversed rugged roads; by train, they crossed distances, arriving in the capital city as ambassadors of courage. Their destination was not just the stage at Kalolsavam, but the hearts of thousands who bore witness to their story.

The dance was choreographed by their teacher, Anil Vettikkattiri, with lyrics written by Narayanankutty. Their performance became a living memory of Chooralmala's strength. Their story is etched not only in the soil of Chooralmala but in the hearts of every person who watched their journey, drawing the audience to its feet, their applause an embrace for these young warriors. In the aftermath of the landslides, counselling sessions helped the students cope with the trauma. The performance at the school youth festival became an outlet for their emotions and a beacon of hope for others affected by similar tragedies.

And as they left the stage, they carried with them not just applause but the promise of a brighter tomorrow for Vellarmala and beyond. Education Minister V Sivankutty honoured them with a memento. (ANI)

