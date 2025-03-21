Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 21 (ANI): Every year, March 22 is observed as World Water Day. On this occasion, Gujarat's water conservation and management model should be discussed.

Over the past two and a half decades, Gujarat, covering 196 lakh hectares, has transformed its water crisis into an opportunity through visionary policies. The Chief Minister's office said in a press release that these efforts have ensured the state's water security, agricultural prosperity, and employment generation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the key architect of Gujarat's incredible water prosperity journey. During his nearly one-and-a-half-decade tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he transformed the state's water conservation and management, setting a new direction for progress.

Today, Gujarat has effectively utilized 61.32 lakh hectares of its 70 lakh hectares irrigation capacity. The construction of 1,87,403 check dams has ensured groundwater recharge and sustainable water supply.

Gujarat's success in water management has been recognized at the national level. In October 2024, President Droupadi Murmu honoured Gujarat for excellence in water management at the National Water Awards ceremony.

The Sardar Sarovar Project is the most significant milestone in Gujarat's water management and now serves as the state's lifeline. This single project has revolutionized water supply and irrigation across Gujarat.

The 163-meter-high dam is designed to provide irrigation facilities to approximately 18 lakh hectares of cultivable land in 3,173 villages across 17 districts. It also supplies drinking water to 10,453 villages and 183 towns in 30 districts.

Dedicated to North and Central Gujarat, the Sujalam Sufalam Scheme has been a significant milestone in Gujarat's water revolution. Under this initiative, a 337 km long Sujalam Sufalam Spreading Canal was constructed, benefiting farmers with irrigation facilities and enhancing groundwater levels.

Additionally, 14 lift irrigation pipeline projects were planned to utilize Narmada's surplus water in North Gujarat, out of which 13 have already been completed. These completed projects have connected 959 ponds across 550 villages, providing irrigation benefits to 1,02,700 hectares of land.

To address water issues in tribal areas, the Gujarat government has launched large-scale water conservation projects under the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana. Under this initiative, 26,951 water conservation projects have been completed, benefiting 4,07,983 hectares of tribal land.

Additionally, 9 major lift irrigation projects have been completed, providing water to 48,988 hectares of land and 605 villages. This initiative has played a crucial role in empowering tribal communities and making them more self-reliant.

Gujarat's SAUNI Yojana is emerging as the lifeline of the Saurashtra region. Under this scheme, 1 MAF (Million Acre Feet) of surplus Narmada water has been distributed to 99 reservoirs through a 1,320 km long pipeline network, benefiting 8.24 lakh acres of land.

Additionally, under Phase 1 of the Kutch Water Project, four major pipeline links are being developed at a cost of Rs 4,118 crore to ensure a reliable water supply in the region.

Under the Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan, launched by the Gujarat government in 2018, 1.07 lakh projects have been completed, increasing water storage capacity by 119,144 lakh cubic feet. Similarly, the central government's 'Jal Sanchay, Jan Bhagidari' campaign has turned water conservation into a mass movement in Gujarat through community participation.

Initiatives like check dams, pond deepening, and rainwater harvesting have significantly improved groundwater levels. The 'Amrit Sarovar' initiative is another major milestone, with 2,650 Amrit Sarovars already constructed across 33 districts of the state.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission of the central government, the Gujarat government has focused on a strong pipeline network and efficient water resource management, ensuring the supply of clean drinking water to every household.

Modern technologies and water conservation projects have been implemented, especially in remote and water-scarce areas. Gujarat's success has placed it among the leading states to achieve the 'Har Ghar Jal' target. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)