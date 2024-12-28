Jamshedpur, Dec 28 (PTI) XLRI Jamshedpur and Deloitte India have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster innovation, enhance learning opportunities and bridge the gap between academia and industry, the institute said in a statement here on Saturday.

The MoU, signed on Thursday, underscored a shared vision of preparing future leaders equipped to navigate the evolving business landscape, XLRI said in the statement.

The president of consulting of Deloitte South Asia, Sathish Gopalaiah's visit, was marked by an engaging session with the general management programme (GMP) batch at XLRI here.

The event provided students with valuable insights into leadership, digital transformation, and the future of consulting.

He emphasised the importance of self-belief and a winning mindset.

“Your background does not define your potential, your belief in yourself does,” he said.

He also spoke about the pivotal role of adaptability and lifelong learning in shaping his success.

During the session, Sathish detailed Deloitte's transformative journey in India and highlighted strategic initiatives such as investments in cutting-edge technology, talent development, and client-centric solutions, which have been critical to the company's sustained leadership.

He also shared insights into the role of technology in shaping the future of business, citing examples of the company's innovative solutions like generative AI, green coding, and inclusive technology development.

Meanwhile, XLRI extended its heartfelt gratitude to Sathish Gopalaiah for his time, insights, and leadership.

The institute also thanked its alumni working across Deloitte and the esteemed Deloitte partners who have visited XLRI in the past, significantly strengthening the relationship and adding immense value to the institution.

This MoU and the enriching session represented XLRI's unwavering commitment to excellence and holistic student development, the statement said. Initiatives like these continue to bridge academia and the corporate world, inspiring students to lead with innovation, purpose, and integrity, the statement added.

