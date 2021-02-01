Hollywood veteran and activist Jane Fonda said she has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The 83-year-old two-time Oscar winner took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself receiving the vaccine. "Got vaccinated today! Yay! It doesn't hurt. #vaccine," Fonda captioned her picture. Arnold Schwarzenegger Receives COVID-19 Vaccine And The Terminator Star Says, ‘Come With Me If You Want To Live’ (Watch Video)

The actor joins the growing list of famous names like Harrison Ford, Samuel L Jackson, Steve Martin, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sean Penn, Tyler Perry in the US and Ian McKellen, Joan Collins, Judi Dench, David Attenborough, Tom Jones, Hugh Bonneville in the UK to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Sir Ian McKellen Is ‘Feeling Euphoric’ After Getting the First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in England

Jane Fonda Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

Fonda's post comes a week after it was announced that she would be receiving the Cecil B DeMille Award at the 2021 Golden Globes ceremony on February 28.

